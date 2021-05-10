Police searching for woman who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 18-year-old Lilith Marie Berrios was last seen at her home along the 1700 block of Southwest 30th Street, early Monday morning.

Investigators said Berrios stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111.

