Police searching for woman who went missing in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in downtown Miami nearly a week ago.

According to City of Miami Police, 23-year-old Angela Morrisey was last seen at Bayside Marketplace on Sunday.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Morrisey was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white design in the front, black shorts and white sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

