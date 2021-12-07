SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who was abducted from a Southwest Miami-Dade home where she was working as a caretaker.

#BREAKING: Police are searching for 27-year-old Andrea Lloyd. Officers said she was beaten and abducted from a home where she was working in Southwest Miami-Dade early this morning.



Hearts are broken as the family of 27-year-old Andrea Lloyd waits for news about her.

“I feel like I am in a movie. This can’t be happening,” said Alfreda Lyons, the caretaker’s godmother.

But the family’s faith is strong. Now, they said, they need the public’s help.

“This is so unlike her. She would never leave her job or kids,” said Lyons.

Miami-Dade Police said Lloyd was working at a home near Southwest 285th Terrace and 137th Avenue when a man arrived and began beating her, at around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

“It does seem like an unusual case. The main thing to remember at this point is that this young lady appears to have been taken against her will,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Chris Thomas.

According to detectives, the man dragged and forced Lloyd into her own car, a white Honda Civic with a Florida tag Y650DL, and drove off in an unknown direction.

Her family has a message for the suspect.

“Have a heart. She has children, she has family members that love her. Please, I beg of you, just tell us where she is,” said Lyons.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Police detective R. Coto directly at 305-378-4342 or the main number, 305-378-4300.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-471-8477.

