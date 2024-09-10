SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole $1,195 worth of hair extensions from a salon and pushed the owner while fleeing.

The incident occurred on Sept. 6 around 6:30 p.m. at Yanka’s Hair Extension, located at 10780 W Flagler St.

The woman, who is described as having long blonde hair and an “11:11” tattoo on her throat, entered the salon, received hair extensions, and refused to pay, according to Sweetwater Police.

The business owner tried to stop her, but the woman reportedly pushed her aside and fled, carrying a small white dog.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Rodriguez at the Sweetwater Police Department at (305) 552-9900.

