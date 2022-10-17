MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims Unit requires the public’s assistance searching for Yuslay Gil.

Gil, 31, was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday.

She has brown hair and eyes, weighs 170 pounds, and stands at 5 feet, and 4 inches.

She wore a black baseball cap, a black shirt, and blue jeans when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

