After a massive rally held in Downtown Miami, police are searching for vandals who defaced one of the venue’s walls.

According to City of Miami Police, vandals were behind graffiti on one of the walls at Bayfront Park.

Officials said the Spanish-language words were sprayed at the same spot where a “Freedom for Venezuela” rally was held over the weekend.

It translates to “The Bolivarian fury is here,” a reference to the crackdown launched by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January to quash political dissidents.

The Bayfront Park Trust is offering a $25,000 reward for information that can help police find whoever is responsible.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

