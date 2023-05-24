OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a pair of crooks after they took off with golf carts in Opa-Locka.

According to police, the men stole the recreational vehicles that were parked at a business near Northwest 43rd Avenue and 131st Street, May 1.

Investigators said the buggies are worth thousands of dollars.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

