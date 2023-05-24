OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a pair of golf cart crooks after they took off with golf carts.

On May 1, the men stole the recreational vehicles that were parked at a business near Northwest 43rd Avenue and 131st Street in Opa Locka.

Police said the buggies are worth thousands of dollars.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

