NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a thief who was caught on surveillance stealing a rental minivan in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video from Ossa Rent-A-Car, located at 4111 Northwest 27th St., shows the subject walking onto the property, at around 7 a.m. on Friday.

The crook appears to have his eyes on a Toyota Sienna. Moments later, he’s seen hopping into the vehicle and driving off.

Business owner Hector Ossa said that Sierra was scheduled to be rented Friday.

“I have 30 breakers inside, but the Toyota Sienna is the one that was ready for rent,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.