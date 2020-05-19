Police searching for teen who went missing in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, Alyssa Gonzalez was last seen near the 1800 block of Sans Souci Boulevard on May 1.

Investigators said Gonzalez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has a scar on her left cheek.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call North Miami Police at 305-891-0294.

