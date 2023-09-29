SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting after a woman opened fire on two people sitting in a vehicle in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when a female driver approached a car with a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat. Officials said after the female shooter opened fire, both occupants in the other vehicle were shot.

The victims drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital South for medical attention.

Authorities said the woman was grazed in the face by a bullet and is expected to be OK while the man is in critical condition.

The female suspect behind this violent attack is still at large, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the incident. They have been contacted for more information.

This is a developing story.

