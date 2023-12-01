MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run crash near State Road 836 has resulted in road closures and significant traffic delays on Northwest 27th Avenue as police investigate the scene. Now, police need the public’s help in searching for a driver who fled on foot.

According to police, a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash unfolded around 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street. The collision involved a red Toyota traveling southbound on 27 Avenue and a black Chevy SUV heading northbound.

Live video from the scene captured the intensity of the traffic delays, with honking in the background expressing the frustration of commuters navigating the aftermath of the crash.

After the collision at the intersection, the black SUV continued nearly to Northwest 14th Street, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The male driver of the red Toyota was transported to the hospital, sustaining serious injuries; he is expected to survive.

Police have taken measures to block off lanes in both directions on Northwest 27th Avenue between Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 11th Street. Off-ramps on westbound SR-836 to Northwest 27th Avenue are closed, and eastbound off-ramps onto Northwest 27th only permit southbound traffic due to the closure of northbound lanes.

Morning commuters are strongly advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the affected area.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident, but as of now, the driver of the Chevy SUV remains at large.

“Knowing that we have the vehicle, so far the vehicle has not been reported stolen,” said a police officer. “We most likely will find the person that did it. Now, if the person is watching or if somebody recognizes this vehicle, and knows who was driving, have them call 911 or call the police department to give us that information.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the hit-and-run to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

