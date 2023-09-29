SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting after a woman opened fire on two people sitting in a vehicle in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when a female driver approached a car with a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat. Officials said after the female shooter opened fire on both occupants in the other vehicle and were shot.

The victims drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center South for medical attention.

The male victim was identified as 29-year-old Robert Harden Jr. According to his family, he was shot in the back.

Authorities said the woman, identified as Michelle Mitchell, was grazed in the face by a bullet and is expected to be OK while the man is in critical condition.

7News cameras capture Mitchell speaking to detectives at the hospital.

The female suspect behind this violent attack is still at large, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the incident. They have been contacted for more information.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

