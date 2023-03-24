NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Someone fired several shots at a pizza restaurant in Miami, and now officials are asking for the public’s help in locating that shooter.

According to North Miami Police, the shooting occurred at Steve’s Pizza at 12101 Biscayne Blvd. on Wednesday, March 15, just before 12:30 a.m.

Police said the subject entered the restaurant and appeared to look for someone.

In a surveillance video sent to 7News, the subject could be seen inside the restaurant pulling out a firearm from his waistband.

The subject then walked back to an outdoor area of the restaurant and fired several rounds at someone outside.

No one was injured.

Anyone who can provide information on the subject’s identity is urged to contact Detective K. Warren at North Miami Police Department 305 891-8111.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.