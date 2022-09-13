MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying a subject who, they said, was seen on video sexually assaulting a female who was sleeping on a bus bench near Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident occurred in the area of Coral Way and 18th Road, at around 1 a.m., Aug. 16.

Investigators said the subject was caught on a nearby surveillance camera exiting a dark colored four-door truck and approaching the victim on foot.

As the victim slept on a bus bench, police said, the subject stood over her, exposed himself and placed his genitals in her mouth.

Police said the victim woke up and then began to scream for help, which caused the subject to flee the area on foot.

“It’s just disgusting and crazy that this would happen,” said Juan Annicchiarico, who owns Confucio Express, located near the bus bench.

Detectives said the assailant later returned to his truck, possibly a four-door Chevy Silverado, when he realized no one chased after him.

Possibly a newer model dark-colored 4-door Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. Credit: Miami Police

Annicchiarico said he hopes police are able to find video that leads to the subject’s arrest.

“It’s incredible that in this area, on that main street, you would see something like that happen,” he said, “’cause you would assume that, on a main street, you wouldn’t find any of that, and in this particular area, which is more family-oriented, we don’t have anything after hours.”

Police described the subject as a man between 30 to 50 years old, standing around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a protruding stomach. They also believe he has long gray hair pulled back in a ponytail, gray facial hair and sideburns.

The unidentified subject was last seen wearing an army-green T-shirt.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

