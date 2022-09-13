MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying a subject who, they said, was seen on video sexually assaulting a female who was sleeping on a bus bench in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident occurred in the area of Southwest Third Avenue and 18th Road, at around 10 p.m., Aug. 15.

Investigators said the subject was caught on a nearby surveillance camera exiting a dark colored four-door truck and approaching the victim on foot.

As the victim slept on a bus bench, police said, the subject stood over her and placed his genitals in her mouth.

The victim then began to shout and scream for help, which caused the subject to flee the area on foot.

Detectives said the assailant later returned to his truck, possibly a four-door Chevy Silverado, when he realized no one chased after him.

Possibly a newer model dark-colored 4-door Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. Credit: Miami Police

Police described the subject as a man between 30 to 50 years old, standing around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a protruding stomach. They also believe he has long gray hair pulled back in a ponytail with gray facial hair and sideburns.

The unidentified subject was last seen wearing an army-green T-shirt.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

