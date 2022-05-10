NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a sexual assault and robbery suspect.

It happened near Northwest 102nd Street and 13th Avenue, when a man entered a woman’s backyard and struck her while demanding money.

According to the report, the suspect also sexually battered the victim.

A sketch of the suspect shows who you should be keeping a lookout for.

If you have any information on this person, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

