Police searching for missing SW Miami-Dade woman

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help locating a missing woman with depression.

Gloria Roque, 32, was last seen at the 14400 block of Southwest 172nd Lane on Sunday, Oct. 20.

She left home and hasn’t returned since.

Police said Roque suffers from depression and takes medication. She may be in need of services.

Police describe Roque as standing 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 200 pounds and having blonde or strawberry hair.

If you have any information about Roque’s whereabouts, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

#MISSING: Gloria Roque, 32 years old, was last seen in the 14400 Block of SW 172 Lane. Please note, Gloria Roque may be in need of services. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/ezInZf3YjL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 24, 2019

