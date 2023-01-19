MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 49-year-old man missing from the area.

Gerald Smith was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen in the Downtown area of the city.

He has brown hair and black eyes, stands at 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs about 200 pounds.

Smith was wearing a black shirt with gray and black sweatpants when he went missing.

If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

