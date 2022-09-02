OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help finding a missing elderly man.

Seventy-six-year-old Augustin Carriere has been missing for more than a week.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Carriere was last seen on Aug. 20, getting off a bus on Northwest 36th Street, wearing an orange sleeveless crew shirt and hat, and black and white sneakers.

Investigators said he suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 305-450-0370.

