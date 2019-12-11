Police searching for missing elderly man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami.
According to City of Miami Police, 75 year-old, Ted Sutherland was reported missing on Wednesday from the 100 block of Northwest 49th Street.
Officials said he was last seen wearing a dark polo shirt, dark pants and dark casual shoes.
Detectives urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.
