SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man in South Miami-Dade.

Robert Watson was last seen Monday at 11 a.m., at his residence on the 11200 block of South 172 Street.

The 72-year-old is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He has gray and balding hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and gray baseball cap.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of services, police fear.

If you have information about Watson’s whereabouts, contact Detective O. Tellez or any

detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.