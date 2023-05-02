SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Isabella Travieso was last seen Thursday leaving Riviera Middle School at 10301 SW 48th St.

The 14-year-old is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 13 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and Crocs with a black and white pattern.

This missing juvenile may be in need of services, say police.

If you have any information, please call detective Y. Hernandez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.