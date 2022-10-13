DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student.

Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral.

She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with yellow sneakers.

She also has red highlights in her hair.

If you see her, call police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.