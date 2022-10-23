MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.

Ashley Nicole García has been reported missing since Saturday.

She’s 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approx. 110 pounds, and has red hair & brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white top with a black and purple sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with info are urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

