HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The 43-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has a lion tattoo and was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on Moreno-Ceballos’ whereabouts to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.