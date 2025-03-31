HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Francisco Javier De Armas was last seen leaving his home on foot in the area of the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Detectives said his wife reported him missing.

De Armas was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators said he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and may be disoriented.

Officials urge anyone with information regarding De Armas’ whereabouts to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.