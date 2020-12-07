Police searching for man in connection to car burglaries, debit card fraud

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man behind a credit crime.

Surveillance video captured the culprit checking for unlocked car doors in the Miami Shores area, Nov. 24.

Officials said he eventually made his way into a vehicle and took off with the owner’s debit cards.

Police said the thief used the cards a day later at the Sam’s Food Market along North Miami Avenue and 82nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, as well as at other convenience stores and gas stations.

Officials believe he’s responsible for multiple car break-ins.

If you recognize him or have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

