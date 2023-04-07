MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who was caught on camera roughing up two employees at a 7-Eleven in Miami’s Brickell section.

The security footage captured the subject as he pushed down and kicked one of the workers at the store located on Brickell Bay Drive, Sunday.

Investigators said the subject tried to leave the convenience store without paying for merchandise.

A co-worker tried to intervene, but the subject struck him repeatedly with a bicycle before taking off.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

