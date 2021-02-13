Police searching for man caught on surveillance beating South Beach hotel employee

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who was caught on surveillance video beating a front desk employee at a South Beach hotel.

According to Miami Beach Police, the brutal beatdown and burglary took place Thursday at the Riviera South Beach when the victim tried to kick customers out of the hotel following an issue with their credit card.

The security footage captured the subject as he jumped over the front desk and began hitting the worker, punching him in the head and forcing him to the floor before walking out.

A passer-by in South Beach was startled by the disturbing video.

“It is sad, and it’s scary,” said the woman. “He’s really angry.”

The victim got up and called for help soon after. He was treated for bruises at the scene.

Thursday’s incident is the latest in a string of violent crimes that have taken place in recent weeks in the tourist destination.

Police are still searching for a man who, they said, opened fire near The Licking Restaurant on Jan. 31, sending three people to the hospital.

Five days later, cellphone video captured a 20-year-old woman who was visiting from Pennsylvania as she was stabbed in the middle of 13th Street with a pair of scissors.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jasmine Bradley, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Wednesday night, police arrested four people in connection with a scuffle outside of The Licking.

The series of incidents have prompted Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements and his staff to step up patrolling in the areas that have seen the biggest spike in crime.

Earlier this week, city leaders sent a warning ahead of spring break.

“We anticipate this being the largest and longest spring break we’ve seen,” said Miami Beach Police Deputy Chief Wayne Jones.

“If you want to party without restrictions, then go somewhere else. Go to Vegas,” said Miami Beach City Manager Raul Aguila. “We will be taking a zero tolerance attitude toward that behavior.”

If you have any information on the incident at the Riviera South Beach or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

