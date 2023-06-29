MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a criminal who broke the window and front door of an establishment in Miami.

Ms. Cheezious, a restaurant located at 7418 Biscayne Boulevard, has fallen victim to another mischievous crime after surveillance video captured a man walking in front of the building moments before the business was damaged.

The owner of the restaurant, Brian Mullins, discovered the damage Thursday morning and took to Instagram to find the identity of the man.

“[This was] a random person with a bag of rocks repeatedly smashing a window trying to, I assume, get in,” said Mullins. “He was here for a while continuously hitting the window. He hit the window probably 13 or 14 times.”

Police are now investigating the incident after they received the video footage.

Ms. Cheesious, known for its award-winning grilled cheese, has been targeted in May when a different person broke a window with a rock.

In one month, the owner has dealt with approximately $6,000 worth of damage.

