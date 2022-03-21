MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami’s Coconut Grove section.
According to City of Miami Police, 68-year-old Murray Sill was reported missing on Sunday.
He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.
Sill was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
Police said he was last seen riding a road silver bicycle.
Officials urge anyone with information on Sill’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
