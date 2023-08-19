DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for an inmate on the run.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Joshua Thompson escaped from the Miami North Community Release Center, located on Northwest 41st Street and 70th Avenue in Doral, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

Investigators with Miami-Dade Police said Thompson was spotted leaving the facility and is possibly headed to the area of Northwest 33rd Street and 85th Avenue.

Officers with MDPD and Doral Police established a perimeter but were unable to locate the escapee.

Thompson had been in jail for burglary and grand theft.

If you have any information on Thompson’s whereabouts, call the Florida Department of Corrections at 850-922-6867 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.