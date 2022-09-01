MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Miami Springs.

They are searching for a vehicle similar to the one shown.

This happened near Sheridan Drive and South Royal Poinciana Boulevard.

Police said the driver hit a motorcycle, which sent the victim flying, leaving him with serious injuries.

The driver then just took off.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

