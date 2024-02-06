NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after they struck a scooter, leaving one person dead on the scene in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle hit a scooter in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. The driver of the car fled the scene on foot, prompting police to search the vicinity.

Miami-Dade Police said the person driving the scooter died on the scene.

Authorities are actively searching for the driver who struck the scooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.