MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for the gunman who took the life of a 22-year-old motorcyclist, who was shot several times while traveling on Interstate 95.

Oscar Garcia was the victim of the weekend shooting on Interstate 95, Sunday evening.

A family member of Garcia told 7News they want the public’s help in searching for the person behind pulling the trigger.

The call about the shooting had gone out around 7:30 p.m.

“Male, gunshot, patient not alert, southbound I-95 to 69th Street…” said a dispatcher.

Garcia was riding his motorcycle when someone opened fire.

“Once units arrived on scene, they did, in fact, locate an adult male who had been suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Police said the victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Now police and Gracia’s family are hoping someone who witnessed the shooting will come forward and help investigators find the person responsible.

Police are asking drivers or passengers who were on I-95, between 69th and 79th streets, at the time of the shooting to contact them because they are still working to get a description of the shooter and the car they were driving.

“And, remember, any and all information is useful and will help detectives solve this case,” said Delva.

If you have any information on this shooting, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

