PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Kathleen Gundelfinger has been missing for eight months out of Miami but was recently seen in Pembroke Pines.

She was last seen outside of the Publix located at 10450 Pines Blvd., Monday morning.

Gundelfinger suffers from mental illness and may refer to herself by a different name.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

