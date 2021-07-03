HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, 84-year-old Esteban Gonzalez left his house along the 200 block of East 52nd Street, just before 10 a.m., Saturday.

Gonzalez stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, is bald and has hazel eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police said Gonzalez is in the early stages of dementia and takes medication.

Ring surveillance video captured him driving away in a blue Ford F-150 truck. He was last seen traveling westbound on East 52nd Street.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

