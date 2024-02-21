NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an elderly man who has been reported missing from North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, Dieufait Servius was last seen in the area of Northeast 143rd Street and Northeast 5th Avenue on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Servius may be disoriented and could have difficulty finding his way.

The NMPD urges anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them immediately at (305) 891-8111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.