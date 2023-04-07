MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene if the crash in the area of Northwest 32st Avenue and 11th Street, Friday.

According to investigators, the driver ran a stop sign, slammed into a pickup truck and took off.

One of the passengers in the pickup truck was injured.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

