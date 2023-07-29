NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a driver that struck and killed a man on a bike overnight in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said they have a description of the pickup truck that took off after hitting the cyclist late Friday night.

“We’re investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dodge Ram traveling southbound on 27th Avenue from 75th Street,” said Sergeant Manuel Munoz. “It’s probably going to have extensive fronted damage of the passenger’s side, including windshield.”

Detectives also reported that the pickup truck is burgundy.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

