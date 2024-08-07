NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the hunt for a driver allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The fatal crash happened on the ramp from State Road 9 to Interstate 95 north in the Golden Glades area, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man on a scooter was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver didn’t stop and fled the scene of the accident, investigators said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.