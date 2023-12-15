MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a disabled woman who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 47-year-old Elna Destaul has been missing since Tuesday morning from the area of Northwest 176th Street and Fifth Avenue.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue dress.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

