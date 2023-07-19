FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a subject after he was involved in several armed robberies in different mini-mart stores in Florida City.

The man was seen armed in El Charrito Mart, located at 636 West Palm Drive, around 8:30 p.m. on July 6 and at a Chevron gas station, located at 893 West Palm Drive, just two days later. He managed to access the cash registers behind the counter and leave with money from the registers in both incidents.

Authorities were able to capture photos of the criminal from surveillance videos of those aforementioned incidents.

“As always we appreciate your assistance and hope that this may create leads in this case,” said Florida City Police Department in an email regarding this crime.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.