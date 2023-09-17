HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, robbed and pistol-whipped a woman visiting a shopping plaza in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the robbery in the area of West 28th Avenue and 78th Street, Saturday afternoon.

According to detectives, the victim was attacked at around 2 p.m.

“She kind of got ambushed and held at gunpoint,” said Phillip Coward, who works nearby.

Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured crime scene investigators as they surrounded the parking lot of the shopping plaza. They focused their attention on a red Chevrolet SUV with its back door wide open.

Coward, who works a few doors down from where the incident occurred, said he saw people running through the parking lot.

Some of those people, Coward said, ran into his business and told him what they witnessed.

“They saw jewelry on her, and I think it was like a possible carjacking, something like that gone wrong,” he said.

Police said they do not know whether or not the subject discharged his firearm.

While Coward hopes detectives are able to track down the subject, he knows his faith will keep him protected should this person target the plaza again.

“I’m a Christian, and God is with me all the time,” he said.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

