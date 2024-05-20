MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop ends with a man on a motorcycle taking off on authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol says troopers pulled over the rider on I-95 southbound exit ramp to Miami Gardens Drive.

The rider got off the motorcycle and ran away from troopers into a wooded area.

According to the troopers, the rider was armed and called for backup including Miami-Dade officers.

A firearm was found but the rider has not been caught.

