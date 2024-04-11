CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for answers after finding a man dead on the street in Coral Gables.

Investigators report back on Wednesday, March 6, they found the body of a man along Southwest 37th Avenue and 15th Street in Coral Gables.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Forlenza.

Police said their search for any leads so far has yielded nothing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

