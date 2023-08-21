MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jose Benito Jamarron was last seen in an unspecified part of the Flagami neighborhood.

He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 106 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue cap, white shirt and black shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

