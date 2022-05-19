MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for an 84-year-old man who went missing from the Little Haiti area.

Joseph Downs was last seen leaving his house in the 2900 block of Northwest 24th Court Wednesday.

He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Downs was also last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey pants.

Authorities said Downs suffers from a heart condition.

Anyone with any information on Downs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Ramos or any on duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

