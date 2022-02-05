MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in finding an 82-year-old man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Carl Martinez left his assisted living facility, Saturday morning.

He stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an olive green long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and possibly with a walking cane.

Investigators said Martinez suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, his family asked for the community’s help in getting him home.

“If anybody sees my father, Carl Martinez, please report to the police,” said Venorica Martinez, his daughter. “Everybody’s concerrned about it because he’s a missing person. We hope that we can get him faster and alive.”

Officials urge anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts to contact Detective J. Nardoni or any detective on duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

